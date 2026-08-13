Shipyard explosion in southeastern China kills fire and rescue worker

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BEIJING, Aug 13 - An explosion at a shipyard in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian on Thursday killed one fire and rescue worker, local authorities said.

• A fire broke out at 1:09 p.m. local time (0509 GMT) in the Huahai shipyard in the city of Fuan, and the city's fire and rescue agency dispatched forces to fight the blaze, a local government statement said

• About an hour later, an explosion occurred, injuring 10 fire and rescue personnel and two members of the public

• One fire and rescue worker died after being taken to the hospital, local authorities said in a later statement

• The fire has been contained and the cause is under investigation

• Fujian, which lies across the Taiwan Strait from democratically governed Taiwan, is a significant shipbuilding and ship-repair hub. REUTERS