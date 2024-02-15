'She said yes': Australia PM Albanese engaged to partner

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his partner Jodie Haydon and chairman and Board President of Tennis Australia, Jayne Hrdlicka in the stands before the Australian Open final at- Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2024 REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to pose with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon in front of the Grand Staircase of the White House before an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 06:42 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 06:42 AM

SYDNEY - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, posting a selfie photo of the couple with the caption "She said yes" on his social media platforms.

Albanese and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020, and appeared together during the campaign of the 2022 federal election, which Albanese won.

Albanese is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported.

Haydon has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the United States in October. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top