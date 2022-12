BEIJING - The Shanghai Gang, a political faction within the Communist Party of China (CPC), ruled the world’s most populous nation almost unabated for more than a decade. But it will now fade away with the death of its leader, former president Jiang Zemin.

Members of the faction account for about half of the 23 retired members of the CPC’s Politburo Standing Committee - the pinnacle of power in China - who are still alive.