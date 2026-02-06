Several killed in Islamabad mosque explosion, say police

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 - An explosion ripped through a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad on Friday killing several worshippers, police said.

The explosion rocked the mosque during Friday prayer, police official Zafar Iqbal said. "We have shifted several people to hospitals. I can't say how many are dead at this moment, but yes people have died," he said.

The type of explosion is not yet clear, a police spokesman said.

Police are at the site. REUTERS