Straitstimes.com header logo

Several killed in Islamabad mosque explosion, say police

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 - An explosion ripped through a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad on Friday killing several worshippers, police said.

The explosion rocked the mosque during Friday prayer, police official Zafar Iqbal said. "We have shifted several people to hospitals. I can't say how many are dead at this moment, but yes people have died," he said.

The type of explosion is not yet clear, a police spokesman said.

Police are at the site. REUTERS

See more on

Police

Pakistan

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.