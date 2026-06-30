Several injured in fire at Haldia Petrochemicals' plant in eastern India, company says

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NEW DELHI, June 30 - A fire at India's Haldia Petrochemicals plant has injured several people, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said operations are not affected so far by the fire, which happened at a place where naphtha - a volatile, highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture produced during refining - has been stolen from in the past.

Earlier, local media had reported a massive fire in the refinery, located in India's eastern state of West Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, with visuals showing smoke and fire billowing out of the area.

• "Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred in the vicinity of a naphtha theft point," Haldia Petrochemicals said in a statement.

• "We are aware of an incident that occurred at our Haldia facility, in which a few people have reportedly sustained injuries," the statement said.

• HPL said the exact cause of the incident is under investigation and said it had cautioned local communities against unauthorised access to petroleum products.

• Several of the injured had been moved to hospitals, local media said.

• The company operates a 700,000 ton-per-year ethylene cracker in the eastern state of West Bengal. The company is majority owned by U.S.-based private equity firm The Chatterjee Group (TCG). REUTERS