Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve

TEL AVIV - Several international air carriers said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The US air lines normally operate direct service from major US metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights "have been canceled into this week." REUTERS