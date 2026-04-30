Seven people die in hospital wall collapse in southern India

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April 29 - Seven people have died after an 8-foot (2.5-metre) wall at a hospital complex collapsed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, a state official said on Wednesday.

The collapse killed a child and four street vendors as well as two other people from the state of Kerala, D. K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of the southern state of Karnataka, said in a statement.

One person’s identity has not been confirmed, he added.

The collapse was "unfortunate," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Three people were injured and were receiving treatment in hospital, Shivakumar said.

An injured woman was taken for a check-up after receiving first aid at a hospital following the wall collapse, according to a Reuters witness.

After weeks of elevated temperatures and uncomfortable humidity, the weather in Bengaluru suddenly shifted on Wednesday, with intense rainfall, gusty winds and hailstorms sweeping across parts of the city.

The downpour brought short-term relief from the heat but also led to widespread disruptions, including waterlogging and fallen trees. REUTERS