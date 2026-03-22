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Seven killed in Qatar helicopter crash due to technical malfunction, Qatari and Turkish authorities say

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CAIRO, March 22 - Seven people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, Qatar and Turkey said on Sunday.

The Qatari and Turkish defence ministries said the helicopter had crashed after suffering a technical malfunction, which the Qatari ministry said was during "routine duty".

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one was from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two were technicians, the Turkish and Qatari defence ministries said.

"Military cooperation and coordination activities between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar continue uninterrupted within the framework of existing agreements and plans," the Turkish defence ministry said. REUTERS

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