Seven dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslide, disaster agency says

JAKARTA - Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Jan 24, amid reports of heavy rain in the area.

A local official said the landslide struck a village in West Bandung region.

"The number of missing persons is high, we will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today," Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, told Reuters.

Indonesia's weather agency had previously warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java province for a week from Friday, local outlet Kompas.com reported. REUTERS

