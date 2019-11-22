Teo Chee Hean on working visit in Morocco

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean on Saturday (Nov 23) wraps up a four-day working visit to Morocco.

Mr Teo called on Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani on Thursday in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. The two leaders reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between Singapore and Morocco. They also had a wide-ranging discussion on developments in Morocco and security challenges, and exchanged views on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Mr Teo had separate meetings with Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit; Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita; Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq; and senior security officials.

They exchanged views on the regional security situation, the fight against extremism, and rehabilitation efforts. Both sides also discussed ways to work together in combating terror and radical ideology.

On Wednesday, the first day of his visit, Mr Teo was hosted to dinner by President of the National Museums Foundation Mehdi Qotbi. The dinner was attended by Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Dr Abdelkader Amara; Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicraft and Social Economy Nadia Fettah Alaoui; and Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment Aziz Rebbah. Mr Teo and the ministers discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On Friday, Mr Teo met Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Said Amzazi, over breakfast to discuss developments in the education sector and ways to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

He was also slated to visit Fez - the city seen as Morocco's cultural capital - and the University of Al Qarawiyyin on Friday, and meet the president of the university, Dr Amal Jalal.

Mr Teo is accompanied by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, Members of Parliament Christopher de Souza and Sitoh Yih Pin, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and other agencies.