Senior Chinese official Cai Qi tapped as head of central party school

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BEIJING, June 5 - Senior Chinese Communist Party official Cai Qi has been appointed as the head of the party's elite central party school, according to footage shown on state broadcaster CCTV on Friday.

Cai, 70, is President Xi Jinping's de facto chief of staff, heading the Communist Party Central Committee's general office. As part of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, he is among the handful of most powerful officials in China.

Cai is replacing Chen Xi, 72, who had already retired from his role as head of the Organization Department in 2023.

The central party school, located in Beijing, is the premier institution for training senior Chinese officials and shaping party ideology. The two most recent Chinese leaders, Xi Jinping and Hu Jintao, had both served as head of the elite school before ascending to the top leadership position. REUTERS