SINGAPORE - Clad in a saffron robe, Baba Ramdev, one of India's leading yoga gurus, took to a podium a few days ago to lecture on the ills of modern medicine in tackling Covid-19.

Slamming doctors and front-line workers in the country who are struggling to cope amid a devastating second wave of the disease, he said: "More people died because of allopathic treatment than those who died of oxygen shortage or because of Covid-19."