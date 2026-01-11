Zoo visitors in Malaysia thrilled as panda enclosure opens to public

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Zoo Negara's Giant Panda Conservation Centre with its star residents Chen Xing and Xiao Yue was officially opened to the public on Jan 10.

GOMBAK – What began as an ordinary day at Zoo Negara turned into an unforgettable surprise for visitors when the Giant Panda Conservation Centre was officially opened to the public following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s first visit to its star residents – giant pandas Chen Xing and Xiao Yue from China.

Families who had come for a casual outing on Jan 10 suddenly found themselves witnessing a milestone moment, with the long-awaited panda enclosure finally welcoming the public.

Engineer Mohd Fairus Abdullah, 44, from Puchong, said he had no idea the centre would open when he brought his children to the zoo for the first time.

“It was completely by chance. We came to visit the zoo and then realised that the Prime Minister was here. Then we learnt that the Panda Centre had been opened to the public,” he said.

“It was very exciting. Seeing pandas brought all the way from China made the visit enjoyable, especially for my children,” he added.

For 39-year-old Kubenthra Jayaraman, a procurement executive from Kuala Lumpur, the unexpected opening turned his family’s annual zoo tradition into a magical moment for his four-year-old daughter.

“We’ve been visiting the zoo every year for the past three years as part of a family outing since my wife and daughter share the same birthday month,” he said.

“We didn’t know the Panda Centre was open yet, so it was a very exciting surprise when we arrived and got to see them.”

He described the arrival of the pandas as a positive step by the government to boost tourism.

“It’s a good initiative. Having pandas here attracts more visitors and gives people another reason to come to Malaysia,” he said.

Contractor Tung Boon Hua, 36, from Kuala Lumpur, also found himself pleasantly surprised during his visit.

“I didn’t get to see the previous pandas, Fu Wa and Feng Yi. The only time I’ve seen pandas was in Chengdu, China, so this is my second time seeing them,” he said.

“I’m very happy they were brought to Malaysia, and I hope they grow up in a clean and happy environment.”

Describing the pandas as charming and relatable, Mr Tung said their habits struck a familiar chord.

“They’re very cute creatures. Some of their actions, like sleeping and resting, are amusing because they resemble how humans are sometimes,” he said, adding that Malaysians no longer need to travel abroad to experience pandas up close.

According to personnel at the centre, visits to the panda enclosure are carefully managed, with only 50 visitors allowed every 10 minutes.

“Caretakers will monitor and control the crowd, ushering visitors out once their time is up before allowing the next group in from the waiting area,” the personnel said, adding that visitors must continue to follow all basic guidelines.

The centre will be open daily from 9am to 5pm. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK