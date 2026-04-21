‘Zombie drug’ openly sold at some vape outlets in Malaysia

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A nationwide operation against illegal e-cigarette sales from April 13 to 17 in Malaysia revealed the sale of furanylfentanyl, a derivative of fentanyl.

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KUALA LUMPUR – A highly potent synthetic drug, furanylfentanyl, is being sold openly at some outlets selling e-cigarettes in Malaysia, the police said.

The activity was uncovered after the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) launched a nationwide operation dubbed Ops Vape 1.0 from April 13 to April 17, resulting in total seizures worth RM4.6 million (S$1.48 million).

The operation involved 1,177 NCID personnel, along with 2,011 officers from agencies including the National Anti-Drugs Agency, the local authorities and other enforcement bodies.

Bukit Aman NCID director Hussein Omar Khan said investigations revealed that some outlets selling e-cigarettes – more commonly known as vapes – were starting to sell furanylfentanyl.

Furanylfentanyl, which is a derivative of fentanyl – also known as the “zombie drug” – is extremely dangerous and can cause severe addiction. The drug carries a high overdose risk, even when consumed in small quantities.

Datuk Hussein said five people were arrested during the raids.

Three people aged between 23 and 31 were arrested in Taman Bukit Cheras in Kuala Lumpur on April 13.

“Nine bottles containing liquid believed to be furanylfentanyl weighing 16.8kg were seized,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on April 21.

Another man and a woman, aged 22 and 25, were arrested in Taman Mastiara, Sentul, in Kuala Lumpur, on April 17 .

“Checks uncovered 155 vape cartridges suspected to contain furanylfentanyl weighing 1.7kg and 22 packets of MDMA (Ecstasy) powder weighing 0.66kg,” Mr Hussein said.

“The total amount of furanylfentanyl liquid seized was 18.56kg, with an estimated value of RM2.8 million,” he added.

The five suspects will be remanded until April 24.

Mr Hussein said a total of 1,670 vape outlets were inspected nationwide, with 728 found violating regulations.

A total of 20 individuals were arrested, with the authorities seizing 8,091 devices, 5,257 cartridges and 19.67kg of drugs.

“Also seized were 186.54kg of vape liquid not containing drugs, bringing the total value of seizures to RM4.6 million,” Mr Hussein said.

He added that the Health Ministry opened 487 investigation papers, issued compliance notices to 142 premises, seized five premises and compounded 1,149 others. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK