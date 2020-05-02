Zahid's daughter and husband to be charged with violating Malaysia's movement curbs

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Attorney General's Chambers has directed the police to charge the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and her spouse for flouting the movement control order (MCO).

Datuk Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff received flak from the public after posting a picture of herself and her spouse in Putrajaya during the stay-at-home order.

Criminal Investigative Department director Commissioner Huzir Mohamed said police received the directive to charge the duo for movement without permission under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations (No 3) 2020.

"The duo will be charged in the near future," he said in a statement on Saturday (May 2).

Datuk Huzir said the CID's Special Investigations Unit (D5) initially opened an investigation paper over the alleged MCO violation.

"Our investigations revealed Nurul Hidayah uploaded a picture on her Instagram," he said.

The caption accompanying the picture said after she "was done" with meeting the Religious Affairs Minister, she proceeded to meet Deputy Environment Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad, whom she described as "a dear friend to our family" as he was her father's former political aide.

"We investigated the case under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act that could spread an infectious disease as well as movement without permission.

"We took statements from both individuals on April 24 and referred the investigations papers to the Attorney Generals Chambers for further action," said Mr Huzir.

He urged the public not to create any negative perception that police were not taking action against this alleged MCO violation.

"The police would like to clarify that no one can escape action if they are found intentionally breaking the law," he said.

Under the MCO members of the public could only leave their homes on grocery runs, or to buy medicine or food.