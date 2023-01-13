Zahid sways Umno rank and file acceptance of alliance with PH in unity government

KUALA LUMPUR – A groundswell of acceptance seems to have arisen among Umno’s rank and file regarding the party’s recent cooperation with bitter rival Pakatan Harapan (PH), after party president Zahid Hamidi made a case for the pact on the third day of the party’s general assembly.

Umno’s top leaders made the unpopular decision in late November for Barisan Nasional, the coalition Umno leads, to back PH’s Anwar Ibrahim in forming the so-called unity government. This raised more than a few eyebrows and murmurs of dissent, given the longstanding enmity between both coalitions.

Umno and other Malay-based political parties have previously accused the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component of the PH coalition, of seeking to undermine privileges accorded to the Bumiputera – Malays and narrative minorities – and Islamic interests.

But it appears that Zahid has convinced members that Umno’s values were safeguarded during his negotiations with PH in the aftermath of last year’s general election that resulted in a hung Parliament.

In his policy speech on Friday, he explained at great length that Umno had laid out its conditions to PH and rival bloc Perikatan Nasional (PN), which were both seeking to coalesce other parties including BN to gain the parliamentary majority to form the government.

Besides issues of Islam, Malays and Bumiputera, Umno’s terms included the royal institution and the Malay language. Another condition was that the eventual government formed would not be associated with the name of a party, but be known as a unity government.

PH and the DAP agreed to these terms, which convinced Umno to ally with them, he told the 5,000-plus delegates gathered at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur for the four-day annual assembly that began on Wednesday.

The delegates ST spoke to after Zahid’s speech appeared to be satisfied with Datuk Seri Zahid’s clarification on Umno’s stance towards having a working relationship with DAP, which has been perceived as having an anti-Malay bias, according to a quick poll on delegates by The Straits Times.

Barisan Nasional Wanita corporate communications director Rosni Zahari said: “Why not work with DAP? We are a multiracial country and DAP has compromised with Umno’s demands. They have agreed with the terms and conditions of Umno, so there is no problem for us working with them.”

Another delegate who wanted to be known as Adam J, 40, said he has no qualms about Umno working with DAP, as the decision was decreed by the King to form a unity government.

“Being in the government also gives Umno an opportunity to strengthen its capabilities, as opposed to being in the opposition, which would have been the deathbed for Umno,” he told the ST.

While Umno now has a mere 26 elected MPs – a far cry from its days as the ruling party, when its Barisan Nasional coalition held a supermajority in Parliament – some delegates said they did not feel their party was small as it had a large membership of 3.35 million, the largest in the country.

Mr Zahid also addressed another hot-button issue, saying he would leave the delegates to decide whether the top Umno positions should be contested in party elections that must be held by May.

“I am confident that Umno members can differentiate between a piece of glass and a jewel, where one is smooth on the outside but crooked on the inside,” he told delegates on Friday.