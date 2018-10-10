Zahid required to be present at Malaysian anti-graft HQ again on Oct 11

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is required to be present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya again on Thursday (Oct 11).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter.

"He (Datuk Seri Zahid) has to return to give further statements at 10am tomorrow at the MACC HQ," he said on Wednesday.

The questioning is said to be to assist the agency's probe into alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to a foundation.

Asked if Mr Zahid faces imminent arrest, Datuk Azam declined to comment further.

On Wednesday, Mr Zahid, who is also Umno president, was questioned at the MACC HQ for about eight hours over the same matter.

Mr Zahid in a Twitter post on Monday had said that he would give his full cooperation to the MACC regarding the probe.

The MACC had also recorded a statement from him on the same matter in July.