Mr Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, leader of the new party, Muda, an acronym which means young in Malay, believes the youth vote will be crucial in determining the winner of the forthcoming Johor election that is seen as a bellwether for the general election in Malaysia expected within months.

This is despite the fact that only 175,000 voters aged between 18 and 20 are being added to the 2.6-million strong electoral roll in Johor.