Youth-led movement aims to get young Indonesians to ‘choose wisely’ at 2024 polls

JAKARTA - With just over 300 days until Indonesia’s general election, a movement to educate the country’s youth on politics has been launched to provide accurate and easy-to-digest information about policies, candidates and current affairs.

Bijak Memilih, which translates to choose wisely, is the first of its kind. Started by public policy advocacy group Think Policy and youth-based content site What Is Up Indonesia, it also provides a platform to discuss political issues ahead of the election on Feb 14, 2024.

Through its website and social media accounts, it aims to help youth get to know their potential leaders better and become more politically aware, so that they can make “informed and better decisions”.

“Our big goal is basically to shift the conversation in the political climate surrounding the 2024 election from (one that is) identity-based to (one that is) more issue-based,” said one of the movement’s co-initiators, 28-year-old Abigail Limuria, who studied at Biola University in the United States.

The crux of the Bijak Memilih initiative is its social media pages and website (bijakmemilih.id), which collate information on political parties and candidates, including their stance on issues relevant to young people.

Ms Abigail and the movement’s other co-initiator, Ms Andhyta Firselly Utami, 31, said the plan is timely, given that 107 million people, which make up 55 per cent of voters, will be aged below 40 at the 2024 election.

The movement says on its website: “As the majority of voters, we have a big hand in determining the future of the country. Bijak Memilih is here to make it easier for you to choose wisely and properly.”

It currently has 15 people who are on its steering committee, as well as a varying number of volunteers who help out at its events.

Bijak Memilih was officially launched on March 19, but work on it began months earlier. Its Instagram page has gathered close to 5,000 followers since it started posting in January, and it has so far organised at least seven forum discussions – both in-person and virtually – where youth discuss issues such as social equality, education, health and political parties.

There are bigger plans for the movement, the co-initiators said, including holding more discussions and outreach events. There are also plans to release a manifesto taking in ideas and responses from the discussions.

When asked if young people in Indonesia are politically apathetic, Ms Abigail disagreed, bringing up several cases in which young people made their voices heard.

These include the 2019 mass protests by students who rallied against several laws, including a new criminal code that would penalise extramarital sex.