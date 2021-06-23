Year-end election in Malaysia likely, say PM's party members

Murmurs of a possible general election at the end of the year have grown in Malaysia after two members of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's party revealed on Monday that it is gearing up for polls in the coming months.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had reportedly indicated during a meeting with the Johor chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) that an election could be called by the year end once Malaysia reaches a certain Covid-19 vaccination threshold and after the economy starts to recover.

"The party president asked that preparations be made for GE15, which could be held either at the end of the year or early next year," Johor Bersatu deputy chief Md Nasir Hashim said, according to a New Straits Times report.

Mr Nasir said that based on previous targets, herd immunity could be achieved in October or November, and this could indicate when a general election can be held.

Another Johor Bersatu leader, Datuk Osman Sapian, who is also the state's former menteri besar, said that a year-end election is a "huge probability", according to Malay daily Sinar Harian.

He said that polls could be called after Parliament approves and passes the next federal budget, estimated to be tabled some time in October this year.

But both Mr Osman and Mr Nasir said the decision to call an election would depend on the rate of vaccination by year end.

The target is to have around 80 per cent of the population fully vaccinated by then.

Mr Muhyiddin, who also heads the Johor chapter of Bersatu, is the Member of Parliament in Pagoh, a constituency in the state.

He had said that he would dissolve Parliament and call an election once the pandemic is under control.

But Malaysia has struggled to deal with Covid-19 for much of this year, and is currently in the third week of a full lockdown that will end on June 28.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told The Straits Times that there is a possibility of Mr Muhyiddin calling elections this year and "consolidating his power".

Dr Oh said that some key leaders of Umno - a major partner in Mr Muhyiddin's administration that has threatened to pull its support for him - could yet be convicted and jailed in the ongoing corruption trials, allowing the party to be taken over by individuals who are more amenable towards the Premier.

"The two parties could come together and face an election by the end of the year.

"If he can get rid of the top Umno leaders, he is basically sailing free because those replacing them would be more amenable towards working with Bersatu," he said.

Bersatu is a splinter party from Umno. The latter's president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and former prime minister Najib Razak are among those facing graft trials.

Both have been openly critical of Mr Muhyiddin's administration.

In an address last week, Mr Muhyiddin said the country aims to return to a sense of normality by November, after ramping up vaccinations and also easing the burden on its healthcare system.

The target is based on a Covid-19 exit plan which outlined four phases for Malaysia to gradually lift its restrictions.

Malaysia has not held any by-election or state polls this year after a state of emergency was declared in mid-January by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, to deal with the Covid-19 surge.

The Sarawak legislative elections are due in August, right after the state of emergency ends on Aug 1.

But Umno has not called for an election to be held in the near future, with its elections director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman saying last week that the party is focusing on the Covid-19 crisis.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia - another member of Mr Muhyiddin's administration - said yesterday that it was "prepared" for a general election should one take place at the end of the year.

Malaysia hit a new daily vaccination record of 235,623 doses on Monday and aims to administer more than 300,000 doses daily next month.

So far, 13.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, while 5.1 per cent have received both doses.