WWII-era 227kg bomb unearthed at Melaka construction site

JASIN - An unexploded 227kg aerial bomb believed to date back to the Second World War was uncovered at a construction site in Melaka on Jan 14.

Jasin OCPD Supt Lee Robert said the discovery came to light at about 3pm, when the Bemban police station received a call from a 52-year-old worker involved in excavation work at the site.

According to him, the man came across an object suspected to be a bomb while carrying out earthworks at a project site in Kampung Air Panas in Bemban.

Supt Lee said his team from the Weapons Unit was deployed to the location after the report, and initial checks confirmed the object was an aerial bomb.

“The bomb measures between 27cm and 36cm in circumference and is about 1.15 meters in length.

“Further examination found that it remains active and is in a corroded condition,” he said on Jan 15.

Supt Lee added the bomb was scheduled to be detonated at 8am on Jan 15 in accordance with standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of the public and the surrounding area.

He advised the public not to speculate on the incident in a manner that could cause unease or concern within the community. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK