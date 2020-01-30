Wuhan virus: Philippines confirms first case in Chinese woman from Wuhan

MANILA (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Philippine health officials have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.

A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan through Hong Kong, China, on Jan 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

Mr Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.

The Philippines has boosted airport checks, and airlines have advised sick passengers to postpone travel as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

This story is developing.