Wuhan virus: Philippines confirms first case in Chinese woman from Wuhan

Passengers wearing face masks who arrived from China's Guangzhou line up for immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, on Jan 22, 2020.
Passengers wearing face masks who arrived from China's Guangzhou line up for immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, on Jan 22, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

MANILA (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Philippine health officials have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.

A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan through Hong Kong, China, on Jan 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

Mr Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.

The Philippines has boosted airport checks, and airlines have advised sick passengers to postpone travel as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

This story is developing.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content