Wuhan virus: Malaysia confirms 8th case of infection, no domestic transmission

KUALA LUMPUR - The number of 2019-nCoV infections in Malaysia increased to eight on Thursday (Jan 30) after a Chinese national was tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has killed at least 170 people in China.

Malaysia's Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest incident involved an individual who was in close contact with the seventh confirmed patient, the Malay Mail news site reported.

All eight confirmed cases are Chinese citizens.

The eighth case is a 49-year-old woman who has been admitted to an isolation ward in Hospital Permai, Johor Baru, and is reported to be in stable condition, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Malaysia announced on Jan 25 the discovery of its first three cases - three Wuhan tourists, who entered Malaysia via Johor Baru, from Singapore.

They are a 65-year-old woman and her grandsons, aged 11 and two. The woman's 66-year-old husband, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore.

There are 10 confirmed cases in the Republic as at Jan 29.