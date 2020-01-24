Wuhan virus: Chinese father and son identified as Vietnam's first two cases

HO CHI MINH CITY (VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Vietnam has identified the first two cases of novel coronavirus as father and son, Li Ding, 66, and Li Zichao, 28.

The Chinese nationals were admitted to hospital on Wednesday (Jan 22) suffering from pneumonia, and later tested positive for coronavirus.

According to initial findings, they travelled from Wuhan to Hanoi on Jan 13 and stayed till Jan 16.

On Jan 17, they flew to Khanh Hoa province's Nha Trang City and left for Ho Chi Minh City on Jan 19. On Jan 20, they visited Long An province.

The Ministry of Health said both patients are recovering in Cho Ray Hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued an urgent message asking the health ministry and other agencies to tighten checks at borders and report suspected cases to medical facilities to control the disease.