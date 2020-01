PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Cambodia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Monday (Jan 27).

The patient is a Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville, he said.

The new flu-like virus that was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 81 people, all in China, and infected more than 2,700 others.

More than a dozen countries have reported cases, although most are in China.

This story is developing.