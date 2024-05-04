Wrong to boycott KK Mart as no intent or motive to insult Islam proven over sock issue: Malaysian Mufti

IPOH – Islamic jurisprudence does not condone the boycotting of local establishments such as KK Super Mart because of the principle of justice for all, said Perak Mufti Wan Zahidi Wan Teh.

He said the principle of universal justice is sacred in Islam, and it is unconditionally the right of all creeds.

In a statement on April 3, Datuk Seri Wan Zahidi explained that Quranic principles dealing with the motives and intent of purported crimes showed that accusations against KK Super Mart are unproven from an Islamic standpoint.

“From the explanation by KK Super Mart and also its open apology as well as its explanation to the Malaysia Islamic Development Department, it is clear that motive and intent in this case are not established,” he said, adding that based on Islamic jurisprudence, accusations of insulting Islam against the convenience store chain are unproven.

“When the issue was sensationalised and fomented sentiments of anger and hatred, the way it was handled strayed far from the principles of Islamic justice for all.”

He was commenting on a public call to boycott KK Super Mart in March after socks bearing the word “Allah” were found at its branch in Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

Meanwhile, Perlis Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said while Muslim consumers could choose to refrain from buying the goods and services of certain brands amid the Gaza conflict, they must not vandalise the property of those companies.

Citing an Islamic utterance, Professor Mohd Asri said those who commit such acts are deemed to have sinned, and the punishment would be equal to the amount of damage caused.

He was commenting on a recent spate of spray-painted defacements on the billboards and outlets of several foreign brands in several states.

Penang Mufti Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor also called on Muslims to moderate their decision to boycott certain foreign brands.

He said acts of vandalism and damage to the property of others are strictly forbidden in Islam and defined as sin in many passages of the Quran. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK