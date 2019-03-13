Wounded orangutan found in Indonesia with 74 airgun pellets in body

JAKARTA (DPA) - A severely wounded orangutan has been found with 74 airgun pellets in her body in Indonesia's Aceh province, officials said Wednesday (March 13).

The orangutan, estimated to be 30 years old, was rescued last Saturday in Subulussalam district with broken bones, bruises and cuts to her legs, said Sapto Aji Prabowo, the head of the government-run Nature Conservancy Agency in Aceh on Sumatra island.

"An X-ray photo showed 74 airgun pellets spread all over its body," he said.

A one-month old baby orangutan found with her died from malnutrition while being transported to a rehabilitation centre in North Sumatra province, the Forestry and Environment Ministry said.

The adult orangutan is in stable condition and has been given the name Hope, it said.

"We condemn the savage attack on orangutans carried out by irresponsible people," the ministry said in a statement.

Classified as "critically endangered" species, orangutans number around 111,000 in the wild on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, according to the World Wildlife Fund conservation group.

Inilah induk orangutan Sumatera yang tubuhnya luka parah krn benda tajam & ada 74 peluru senapan angin. Anak orangutan umur 1 bulan mati krn kekurangan nutrisi berat dan trauma berat. Sungguh biadab orang yang menyiksanya. Saat ini dalam perawatan BKSDA Aceh.@KementerianLHK pic.twitter.com/MU6kPdsYA7 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 13, 2019

Conservationists have said the species' survival is threatened by poaching and the destruction of their habitat through the logging industry.