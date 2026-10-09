Worsening haze disrupts flights across Indonesia’s Sumatra

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Residents carrying containers of water as a wildfire burns near a residential area in Banyuasin, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, on Oct 7.

PEKANBARU/MEDAN, Indonesia – Worsening haze from forest and land fires forced airlines to delay and divert multiple flights across Indonesia’s Sumatra in the past few days as visibility plummeted and air quality hit hazardous levels.

Five flights at Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport in Palembang were delayed on the morning of Oct 8 because of poor visibility caused by the haze, the airport’s general manager, Ahmad Syaugi Sahab, said.