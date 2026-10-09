Straitstimes.com header logo

Worsening haze disrupts flights across Indonesia’s Sumatra

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Residents carrying containers of water as a wildfire burns near a residential area in Banyuasin, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, on Oct 7.

Residents carrying containers of water as a wildfire burns near a residential area in Banyuasin, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, on Oct 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Forest and land fires caused worsening haze across Sumatra, delaying and diverting flights in Palembang, Pekanbaru and Jambi.
  • Visibility fell below safe levels at several airports, with some planes returning, circling, or being rerouted to Batam.
  • More than 36,000ha have burned this year, while air pollution reached “very hazardous” levels and schools shifted to home learning.

AI generated

PEKANBARU/MEDAN, Indonesia – Worsening haze from forest and land fires forced airlines to delay and divert multiple flights across Indonesia’s Sumatra in the past few days as visibility plummeted and air quality hit hazardous levels.

Five flights at Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport in Palembang were delayed on the morning of Oct 8 because of poor visibility caused by the haze, the airport’s general manager, Ahmad Syaugi Sahab, said.

See more on

Indonesia

Haze

Weather

Airports

Disruption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.