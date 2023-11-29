‘World’s saddest elephant’ dies in Manila zoo after living alone for some 40 years

MANILA - Mali, the elephant that had lived alone in a zoo in Manila in the Philippines for over 40 years and which animal rights activists had described as “one of the world’s saddest elephant”, died on Nov 28.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said in a video message on Facebook that Vishwa Ma’ali – the elephant’s full name – died at 3.45pm.

There is no record of exactly how old she was, but she was believed to be 48 to 49 years old.

Dr Lacuna said the zoo had yet to ascertain the cause of her death.

Mali had been the Manila zoo’s star attraction. Nearly all Filipinos who had been on field trips when they were in primary school likely saw her and was awed by her.

Mali was sent as a gift by Sri Lanka in 1977 to then Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Found orphaned in the wild, she was about three years old when she arrived in Manila. Mali was put in the same pen with an older female elephant rescued from a circus, Shiba.

Shiba was territorial and aggressive, and had bullied the much younger and smaller Mali. The older pachyderm died just six years later. Since then, Mali had been the sole elephant at the Manila zoo.

The zoo, which had always struggled with funding, could not afford to purchase a new elephant.

Back then, buying an elephant already cost millions of pesos, and having to take care of two elephants would have cost millions more.