‘World’s most expensive’ Musang King durian in Raub, Pahang sold for $52,500

A Musang King durian from Raub, Pahang has fetched RM185,000 (S$52,500), making it one of the most expensive in the world. PHOTO: FADZLI KAMAL/FACEBOOK
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

KUANTAN - A Musang King durian from Raub, Pahang has fetched RM185,000 (S$52,500), making it one of the most expensive in the world.

Mr Fadzli Mohamad Kamal, who is the Pahang communications and multimedia, youth, sports and non-governmental organisations committee chairman, said the durian started at RM2,000 but the price soared after several bids were made at a fundraising event on Dec 17.

Sinar Harian reported that the bids increased until it reached RM185,000, with the winner being Mr Huang Qi Wen.

The second highest bid during the event was for a Black Thorn durian which fetched RM15,000.

Mr Fadzli said proceeds from the bids were then donated to SMK Sungai Ruan in Raub to improve its infrastructure.

“(Pahang Durian Traders Association chairman Lye Wee Ken) contributed as much as RM204,444 through the bidding programme which took place at SMK Sg Ruan, Raub,” he said.

“In total, RM404,444 was successfully collected through the bidding on a Musang King and Black Thorn.” THE STAR/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Durians ‘acting up’ and quantity has dropped, say Johor farmers
‘Confusion, not fusion’: Nasi lemak with durian by Malaysian eatery divides opinion among diners

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top