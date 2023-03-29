China’s EV maker BYD to build bus assembly and battery plant in Indonesia

China’s BYD Automobile, the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles, has set its sights on building an electric bus assembly plant and, eventually, a battery manufacturing factory in Indonesia.

A source close to the negotiations between the Chinese company and Indonesia said that the facilities would be built in Batang Industrial Park, in Central Java province.

“Tax incentives are among the matters being discussed,” the source said, declining to elaborate.

E-mail seeking comment from BYD received no response.

South-east Asia’s largest economy is opening its doors to the adoption of electric vehicles and trying to attract global manufacturers to set up facilities and help develop the ecosystem.

The Indonesian government has put in measures to attract investment, including 20-year tax holidays, which have garnered strong interest from the private sector.

South Korea’s LG Chem is investing billions of dollars in EV supply chains in the Batang Industrial Park, looking to tap the country’s nickel reserves, which account for a quarter of global reserves.

Separately, China’s CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, will later in 2023 start building a facility in Buli, North Maluku province, that will have smelters to produce precursors and cathode – the raw materials used to make EV battery cells. It is in the process of acquiring a stake in a nickel mine.

More than 50 BYD buses have so far been imported to Indonesia as part of Trans Jakarta’s fleet, the bus rapid transit system run by the capital city of Jakarta, according to Mr Gilarsi W. Setijono, the chief executive of VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas, a local partner of BYD.

BYD is expected to face competition from existing industry players in Indonesia, who chiefly use mixed metal oxides of nickel manganese and cobalt for battery manufacturing. BYD uses lithium-iron-phosphate, a cheaper technology that provides a shorter travel range than the NMC batteries.

VKTR’s Mr Gilarsi told The Straits Times that the industry is waiting for import tariff incentives on EV components required for the assembly and manufacture of electric buses before setting up assembly lines.

“When everything is ready, BYD buses will be manufactured here, but the batteries temporarily have to be imported from China. We may start to make batteries here in 2028,” Mr Gilarsi told ST.