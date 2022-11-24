World leaders congratulate new Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim

SINGAPORE/PETALING JAYA - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated the newly sworn-in Malaysian premier Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday.

“Your premiership comes amidst significant challenges in our regional and global environment. As close neighbours and friends, Singapore and Malaysia should work together to manage these challenges and explore new opportunities for cooperation,” PM Lee said in a statement, adding that he looks forward to meeting Mr Anwar soon.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo also called Mr Anwar on the phone to congratulate him, just before the latter held his first press conference as the prime minister.

Mr Anwar shared a clip of his chat with Mr Widodo on Twitter, saying: “I affirm that Indonesia is a true friend of Malaysia and I hope that trade and business relations, investment, culture and labour issues can be improved.”