World Briefs: Philippines, US mull over new military pact

Philippines, US mull over new military pact

MANILA • The Philippines and the United States are considering a new military pact similar to the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered terminated.

The US Defence Department is "extremely concerned" over Mr Duterte's decision, and diplomats from both nations are now "finding ways and means to see how we can come up with something similar" to the VFA, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said at a forum in Manila.

A proposal on the VFA's replacement may be ready in as early as two months, and will be recommended to the military and Mr Duterte, the envoy said.

BLOOMBERG

Ardern raps Morrison for deportation policy

SYDNEY • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Australia's leader to stop deporting "your people and your problems" to her country in a testy joint public appearance yesterday.

Ms Ardern tore into her counterpart Scott Morrison over Australia's policy of forcibly deporting New Zealand citizens - even if they had lived almost all their lives in Australia.

Both looked on sternly as the other spoke, no doubt mindful of how the exchange will play with voters during the press conference.

Ms Ardern faces a tough re-election battle later this year and Mr Morrison is reeling after a series of high-profile scandals and crises.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK pro-democracy media tycoon arrested

HONG KONG • Hong Kong media tycoon and prominent democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, who has long been denounced as a traitor by Chinese state media, was among activists swept up in a fresh wave of arrests in the Asian financial hub.

Mr Lai, 72, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of participating in an unlawful assembly last year and intimidating a reporter in 2017, Hong Kong Superintendent Wong Tung Kwong said.

Two former pro-democracy lawmakers and activists, Mr Lee Cheuk Yan and Mr Yeung Sum, were also arrested yesterday.

BLOOMBERG