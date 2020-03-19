World Briefs: Lawsuit withdrawn by Myanmar army

Lawsuit withdrawn by Myanmar army

YANGON • Myanmar's army said yesterday it had withdrawn a criminal complaint it filed against Reuters after a request from the Myanmar Press Council and in the interest of good relations with the media.

Police said last week the army had filed a criminal defamation lawsuit against the news agency and a local lawmaker after objecting to a news story on two Rohingya Muslim women who died in a Rakhine shelling.

REUTERS

Probability experts awarded maths prize

OSLO • The Abel Prize for mathematics was yesterday awarded to Israeli-American Hillel Furstenberg and Russian-born Gregory Margulis, both probability experts, said the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters. They are honoured "for pioneering the use of methods from probability and dynamics in group theory, number theory and combinatorics", it said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vote to decriminalise abortion in NZ

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's Parliament voted yesterday to decriminalise abortion, in a move Justice Minister Andrew Little said modernised legislation and gave women control over their own bodies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE