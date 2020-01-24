World Briefs: KL puts the brakes on graft in driving tests

KL puts the brakes on graft in driving tests

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will in June start automated car driving tests, in a move to reduce graft at vehicle driving centres, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) head Shaharuddin Khalid yesterday. Under the new system, learner drivers will no longer have a JPJ officer sitting next to him or her during the driving test.

The examiners will monitor tests from a control room at the driving institute, thus reducing the interaction between learner drivers and the officers that led to graft.

THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Seattle mass shooting kills 1, injures 5

SEATTLE • At least one person was killed and five others critically injured after gunfire broke out in Seattle, near a popular tourist area, police said.

Local media said at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the shooting on Wednesday near a McDonalds fast-food restaurant, just blocks away from the Pike Place Market. It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

10 missing after migrant boat capsizes

PEKANBARU • Ten people were missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers capsized off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra Island, a search and rescue official said yesterday.

The wooden vessel, which was bound for neighbouring Malaysia, began taking on water when it was inundated by high waves on Tuesday night. "There were 20 people on board - 10 of them were rescued," local search and rescue official Leni Tadika told Metro TV.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Johor's ready for CNY crowds at checkpoints

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Immigration Department is all set to deal with the surge of visitors coming through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex at the Causeway's Sultan Iskandar Building and the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor this Chinese New Year.

Immigration head Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department has taken several measures to avoid congestion at the checkpoints and ensure smooth passage of visitors.

THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK