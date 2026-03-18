Worker in Sabah eatery allegedly slashed by colleague after row over uncooked rice

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The suspect reportedly became angry, got a knife and slashed the victim on the left arm.

KOTA KINABALU - A restaurant worker who called out his colleague for being slow in cooking rice ended up being slashed on the arm, according to police.

In the incident in Tawau on March 16, the victim realised the rice was still not ready at the restaurant in Kubota Sentral and confronted the 21-year-old colleague responsible.

However, the man reportedly became angry, got a knife and slashed him on the left arm.

Tawau police said the injured man was sent to Hospital Tawau for treatment and subsequently lodged a police report.

“Following the report, our team went to the restaurant to investigate and nabbed the male suspect near Jalan Habib Hussein,” he said in a statement on March 18.

A 33cm knife was among the confiscated items, he added.

The police said the suspect is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using weapons. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK