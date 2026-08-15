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Worker dies after headscarf gets caught in water gate roller in Malaysia

Investigations showed that the victim’s headscarf had been entangled in the gate roller.

PETALING JAYA – A freak work accident has killed a worker after her headscarf got caught in a gate roller in Malaysia’s Sabak Bernam town on the afternoon of Aug 15.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ashrul Riezal Asbar said a team from the Sabak Bernam Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the location after receiving a distress call around 3.30pm.

Upon arrival at the Grand Sabak Hotel water gate, he said the team found the 56-year-old victim unconscious lying on top of the water gate.

Ashrul said: “Investigations showed that the victim’s headscarf had been entangled in the gate roller.

“She was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel.”

He added that investigations have been handed over to the police. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK