Woman who jumped out of moving car not kidnapped, driver has hearing loss, say cops

SHAH ALAM - Fearing for her safety, a woman jumped out of a moving car after the e-hailing driver kept “staring” at her and did not respond to her questions.

The woman, however, did not realise that the driver was hard of hearing and could not hear what she was saying.

Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred on Friday morning.

“We received a report from a 31-year-old food catering worker who said she got into the vehicle at around 9.30am that day at the Glenmarie LRT station to get to her place of work in Denai Alam,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the woman, who sat in the back, asked the driver if she could pay with cash but he did not respond.

She also claimed that the driver kept staring at her through the rear view mirror.

“Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle on Jalan Temasya, Glenmarie,” he said.

The woman did not suffer any injuries and later lodged a police report, he said.

ACP Mohd Iqbal said investigations revealed that the 26-year-old man was hard of hearing and was a legitimate e-hailing driver.

He had just started working as an e-hailing driver the previous day and she was his third fare for the day.

“The man said he did not know the roads well and was trying to make a U-turn when the woman suddenly opened the door and jumped out of the vehicle,” he said.

He added that the driver continued working that day and accepted other fares.

ACP Mohd Iqbal said they have classified the case as “no further action (NFA)“ as it was a misunderstanding.

“The complainant also withdrew her report. We urge the public to not jump to conclusions and spread information without verification,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK