Woman stuck in MCO traffic gives birth in car in Malaysia

TAWAU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A woman in Malaysia delivered a baby boy in her car after getting caught in traffic on the way to a hospital in Sabah, Bernama reported.

The woman and her family were stuck for over two hours on Saturday (April 18) after two roadblocks to enforce the movement control order (MCO) delayed traffic.

"On the way to the hospital, I tried an alternative route to avoid a traffic jam, but was caught in congestion at a (different) roadblock " the woman's father said.

Luckily, an ambulance passed by and the family were able to inform the medical crew of the situation.

The ambulance driver told the family to follow the ambulance to the hospital, and the woman safely delivered her baby at the entrance to the hospital.

