Woman nabbed for wielding knife at Rain Rave Water Music Festival in KL

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In a viral video, a man can be seen attempting to disarm the woman.

PETALING JAYA – A woman carrying a knife has been arrested after she was tackled by the crowd during the Rain Rave Water Music Festival on the night of May 2 .

In a viral video, a man can be seen attempting to disarm her.

Several others from the crowd, along with security personnel, joined in to restrain her until the police arrived.

She was seen being arrested shortly after.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus reportedly confirmed the arrest of the 28-year-old for possession of a weapon.

She is expected to be remanded on May 3. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK