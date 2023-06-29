Woman loses part of her leg in Bangkok airport travellator

BANGKOK - A woman had part of her leg amputated after she got stuck in a travellator at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on Thursday morning.

The emergency procedure was performed by a medical team at the airport.

She was then rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for treatment.

Footage from security cameras at the airport’s domestic terminal shows the woman collapsing at 8.30am after being hit by a suitcase while on the walkway between departure gates four and five.

Her leg got stuck on the edge of the conveyor belt after she collapsed.

Graphic images published in Thai-language media, and on Facebook, show a young woman in agonising pain struggling to free her leg from a conveyor belt.

The young woman was about to board a flight to Nakorn Sri Thammarat in southern Thailand.

Airport officials say they are investigating the incident and will issue a report once the probe is completed.

Mr Karun Thanakuljeerapat, the airport’s director, said that the walkway had been shut while engineers investigate what happened.

The incident will not lead to delays in flights arriving or departing the airport, he said.

Airport management expressed condolences to the victim and said they would pay her medical bills as well as compensate her for the loss of her left leg, a post on the airport’s Facebook page said. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK