Woman killed, two injured in Chinese New Year crash in Malaysia

- A fatal road accident that killed a woman and injured two others put a damper on the morning of Chinese New Year in Malaysia.

The accident on Feb 17 happened on an expressway near Bukit Beruntung, Rawang, heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department was alerted to the incident at 7.33am and arrived at the scene eight minutes later.

He said the crash involved two cars and a trailer lorry carrying limestone powder.

“A man in his 40s who was driving the lorry sustained serious head injuries, while a man in his 50s, who was driving one of the cars, suffered minor injuries.

“A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in the same car, was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel. Another man in his 30s, who was driving the second car, escaped unhurt,” said Mr Ahmad in a statement.

He added that 14 firemen were deployed to the scene for the rescue operation, and the injured victims are being treated by Health Ministry personnel. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK