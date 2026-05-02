Woman jumps out of moving car in Malaysia after allegedly feeling uncomfortable with driver

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Investigations showed that the woman was apparently anxious and feared for her safety because the driver had been allegedly watching her through the rearview mirror without a proper reason.

KLANG - A woman suffered injuries after jumping out of a moving car after she allegedly felt uncomfortable with a parcel-hailing driver.

North Klang police chief S. Vijaya Rao, in a statement on May 2, said that the driver, aged 47-years-old, filed a police report on the matter after the incident on May 1.

“The incident occurred in the middle of the road near a petrol station in Taman Eng Ann where the complainant was in the process of transporting two passengers.

“Suddenly, one of the female passengers opened the rear right-side door and jumped out while the vehicle was still moving. The complainant immediately stopped the vehicle and found that she had sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident,” he said.

Investigations showed that the woman was apparently anxious and feared for her safety because the driver had been allegedly watching her through the rearview mirror without a proper reason.

She was then sent to a nearby clinic for treatment by a passing motorcyclist.

“The complainant lodged the police report for self-protection against future issues.

The case has been classified under Section 336 of the Penal Code and efforts to locate the passenger in question are ongoing,” Assistant Commissioner Rao said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK