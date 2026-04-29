Woman in Malaysia gets 2 years’ jail for throwing her newborn from 38th-floor condo unit

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A man living on the ninth-floor discovered the baby with severe head injuries on his verandah.

A 24-year-old woman in Malaysia who threw her newborn from the 38th floor of her condominium unit in 2025 was sentenced on April 29 to two years’ jail.

Lua Mei Zh u had given birth to her baby in her home before throwing the infant out her bathroom window on Feb 26, 2025.

A man living on the ninth-floor called the police that night after discovering the baby on his verandah with severe head injuries .

Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported tha t Judge Aslam Zainuddin on April 29 convicted Lua of causing the death of her baby girl, with the two-year jail term beginning from the date of her arrest on Feb 27, 2025 .

Lua had pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in August 2025, and submitted a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

An alternative charge was then offered, stating that Lua had wilfully caused the death of her newborn while being in a disturbed mental state due to the effects of childbirth. To this, Lua pleaded guilty .

In mitigation, her lawyer Loke Kok Mun said the incident stemmed from her immaturity in handling the situation, reported state news agency Bernama .

Mr Loke said that while Lua knew she was pregnant out of wedlock in the final trimester, she did not seek medical care due to fear of social stigma.

“She was under emotional distress and was even afraid to inform her family, fearing shame as the baby’s father was of a different race and religion,” Mr Loke was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He added that Lua had suffered prolonged depression and had received psychiatric treatment for three months at a hospital in Perak.

NST reported that Lua broke down in tears in the dock after court proceedings on April 29, and was comforted by her elder sister and Mr Loke.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan had pressed for a heavy penalty due to the gravity of the offence.

“A life has been lost. An innocent baby, who never had the chance to live, was thrown from a height,” he said.

He added that other family members were present in the house when the incident occured, and that Lua had other options but “tragically chose this course”.

“I seek justice for the baby,” he said.