Woman in Malaysia gets 10 years’ jail for splashing hot water on man with Down syndrome

BALIK PULAU - A sales promoter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for splashing hot water on a man with Down syndrome in a lift in Malaysia.

Sessions Court Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin also imposed on Oo Saw Kee, 39, a fine of RM6,000 (S$1,700) in default of 12 months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

When handing down the judgment, Judge Ahzal said that what Oo did was serious, cruel and inhumane, especially against a disabled person.

He said there had been no provocation on the part of the victim in this incident.

“In this case, the court needs to take into consideration the public interest rather than personal interest of the accused,” the judge said at the Balik Pulau court on April 23.

Oo had earlier pleaded guilty to intentionally inflicting serious injury on 33-year-old A. Solairaj at 9.24am on April 19 by splashing hot water on him, causing burns.

The incident happened inside the lift of an apartment in Jalan Rajawali, Bayan Lepas, a town in Penang.

Oo was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by a prison sentence of up to 20 years and subject to a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

The incident happened when Mr Solairaj was returning to his home on the 16th floor.