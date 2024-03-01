Woman hurt after vehicle plunges from KL car park

KUALA LUMPUR – A woman suffered head and knee injuries after her car plummeted from the first floor of a car park.

According to the city’s Fire and Rescue Department, the incident occurred at 1.05pm on March 1 along Jalan P. Ramlee.

Its operations control centre said that two fire engines, an emergency medical rescue services vehicle and 15 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

“When they arrived, they found a car overturned with its roof smashed in.

“A woman in the vehicle suffered injuries to her head and knees,” it said in a statement, adding that the victim was given first aid and sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“The cause of the incident will be investigated by the police,” the statement read. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK