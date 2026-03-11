Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Johor Bahru hotel room

The police were alerted to the death of a 37-year-old foreign woman at 5.30am on March 11.

The victim is believed to have been killed between 1.30am and 5.30am at a hotel in Taman Maju Jaya in Johor Bahru on March 11.

JOHOR BAHRU – A woman was found dead in a Johor Bahru hotel room on March 11 with multiple stab wounds on her body, including nine on her chest.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the police were alerted about the death of the 37-year-old woman, who is believed to be a sex worker, at 5.30am.

Assistant Commissioner Raub said in a statement later that day: “The victim, who is a foreigner, was believed to have been killed between 1.30am and 5.30am on March 11 at a hotel in Taman Maju Jaya.

“She was found dead with nine stab wounds to the middle of her chest, one stab wound to the right side of her chest and another to the left.

“She also had stab wounds on her neck, a finger and her right hand.”

AC Raub said the suspect, believed to be a foreign man, fled the scene after the incident.

The police have yet to find the weapon used in the incident, and that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Malaysian Penal Code for murder, he said.

He added that those with information regarding the incident could contact the Johor Bahru South district police headquarters hotline on 07-2182323. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

