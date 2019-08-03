Woman found alive after falling off Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 36-year-old woman was found alive after falling off the Penang Bridge on Friday (Aug 2).

The woman had fallen off the bridge at KM6.8 of the bridge on a lane heading to the island and was rescued at 10pm.

George Town district police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police received a phone call from a witness at 5.30pm on Friday saying that the woman was seen jumping off the bridge.

"The witness told the police that she saw the victim jumping off the bridge after leaving her car," he said.

However, the victim told police she stopped by the bridge after experiencing problems with her car.

"The victim said she was just sitting by the bridge after her car broke down, but then she fell off the bridge," said Mr Che Zaimani.

He said the victim also claimed to not know how to swim but knew techniques that allowed her to float.

"She said she used the technique to keep herself from drowning after she fell off. We found that the victim suffered jelly fish stings, and she has been sent to the Penang Hospital for treatment," he added.

Mr Che Zaimani said that an initial investigation revealed that the woman's mother had just passed away 17 days ago.

"According to the victim's husband, she became depressed after her mother died and has been receiving psychiatric treatment at the Penang Hospital," he added.

Earlier, The Star reported that police statistics showed three suicide attempts were recorded from January to June this year on the Penang Bridge, compared to just one each for the whole of 2017 and last year.