Woman brutally beaten up by man in Malaysia MRT lift robbery captured on video

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A robber's brutal assault of a woman inside an MRT station's lift in the Kuala Lumpur district of Cheras has made headlines after it was caught on surveillance camera.

The video of the Thursday (Feb 14) incident, in which the man repeatedly punches and kicks the woman, has since gone viral. A single posting on the MyCrimeWatch community on Facebook has logged 19,000 views as of Saturday.

The 56-second footage begins with the woman entering the lift, followed closely by the man. The moment the lift doors close, the man lands a powerful right hook on the side of the woman's head, which floors her instantly.

He punches her several more times, drags her across the floor before grabbing her handbag. The woman attempts to hold on to her handbag, triggering another flurry of punches and kicks by the man.

The elevator doors then open at one of the station's floors. The man pins the woman to the side of the elevator, standing still so as not to attract attention while waiting for the doors to close again.

As the doors shut, the man kicks and punches the woman several more times, and even beats the woman with her own bag.

As the lift moves down a floor, the woman attempts to stand - but is quickly kicked and punched.

The woman appears to beg the man to return her handbag, stretching her hands towards him, as he ransacks her belongings.

The lift doors open at another floor, and the man drops the bag after having fished out the woman's wallet and charges out of the elevator, while his apparently dazed victim slowly walks out of the lift.

City Criminal Investigations Department chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said on Friday the 48-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries to her body and bruises on her forehead and received treatment at a hospital nearby.

"The suspect escaped with the victim's purse, containing her ID and ATM cards, as well as RM400 cash," he added.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Rusdi said that all efforts are focused on identifying the suspect and that the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

"Police have also recorded statements from three witnesses," he added.