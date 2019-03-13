Woman believed to be ISIS militant's wife detonates explosive in standoff with Indonesian police

JAKARTA (DPA) - A woman believed to be the wife of an Islamic militant detonated an explosive device during a raid on her house in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, killing herself and her child, police said Wednesday (March 13).

Police had surrounded the house in the town of Sibolga on Tuesday after they arrested a man believed to be the woman's husband. The man was named as Husain alias Abu Hamzah, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said.

An explosion believed to have been set off by the woman injured a policeman as officers tried to enter the house on Tuesday, he said.

"The information we received is that both the woman and the child died," Prasetyo said. "We have not been able to enter the house because we suspect there are still explosives that could endanger our officers," he added.

National police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters that Husain was believed to be a member of a militant network affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria extremist group.